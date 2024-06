Bethlehem– On Saturday, June 15, a parade will be held to celebrate the the Bethlehem boys varsity baseball team. The Eagles recently won the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA championship.

The parade will be held at 2:30 P.M and start at the Bethlehem High School, make its way down to the Four Corners where it will turn right on to Kenwood ave and finish at the Tri Village Little League field. Come join the team in celebrating their victory!