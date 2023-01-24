COLONIE – The Colonie boys wrestling team (3-4) had a tough match against Saratoga (6-1) on Wednesday, Jan. 18, falling 49-18. The victory wasn’t as lopsided as it looks, if you look at the match without forfeits, 5-4.

Colonie had wins from Vincent Mastianni, Micah Colling, Jaydon Aquirre-Hamlin and Will Hotaling.

Chase Matter, Hayden Passaretti, Gordon Murray, Gianni Delgado and Lorenzo Paleschi had wins for Saratoga.

It was senior night for the Red Raiders.

102 Vincent Mastrianni (Colonie) pin Kyle Edwards (Saratoga Springs) 1:04

110 Chase Matter (Saratoga Springs) maj dec Austin Lafountain (Colonie) 15-2

118 Micah Colling (Colonie) dec Luke Stoutenburg (Saratoga Springs) 11-4

126 Taylor Beaury (Saratoga Springs) fft

132 Danny Dacey (Saratoga Springs) fft

138 Dylan Przedwiecki (Saratoga Springs) fft

145 Hayden Passaretti (Saratoga Springs) pin Evan Fink (Colonie) 4:38

152 Gordon Murray (Saratoga Springs) dec Kevin Regan (Colonie) 10-8

160 Gianni Delgado (Saratoga Springs) pin Logan Cyr (Colonie) 4:22

172 Vito Spatafora (Saratoga Springs) fft

189 Lorenzo Paleschi (Saratoga Springs) pin Kevin Montoya (Colonie) 2:11

215 Jaydon Aquirre-Hamlin (Colonie) dec Patrick Mckinley (Saratoga Springs) 6-5

285 Will Hotaling (Colonie) pin Jack Dacey (Saratoga Springs) 0:44

Click here to see a gallery of the match and the Junior Varsity or on a photo below to click/swipe through the rest.