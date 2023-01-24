COLONIE – The Colonie boys wrestling team (3-4) had a tough match against Saratoga (6-1) on Wednesday, Jan. 18, falling 49-18. The victory wasn’t as lopsided as it looks, if you look at the match without forfeits, 5-4.
Colonie had wins from Vincent Mastianni, Micah Colling, Jaydon Aquirre-Hamlin and Will Hotaling.
Chase Matter, Hayden Passaretti, Gordon Murray, Gianni Delgado and Lorenzo Paleschi had wins for Saratoga.
It was senior night for the Red Raiders.
- 102 Vincent Mastrianni (Colonie) pin Kyle Edwards (Saratoga Springs) 1:04
- 110 Chase Matter (Saratoga Springs) maj dec Austin Lafountain (Colonie) 15-2
- 118 Micah Colling (Colonie) dec Luke Stoutenburg (Saratoga Springs) 11-4
- 126 Taylor Beaury (Saratoga Springs) fft
- 132 Danny Dacey (Saratoga Springs) fft
- 138 Dylan Przedwiecki (Saratoga Springs) fft
- 145 Hayden Passaretti (Saratoga Springs) pin Evan Fink (Colonie) 4:38
- 152 Gordon Murray (Saratoga Springs) dec Kevin Regan (Colonie) 10-8
- 160 Gianni Delgado (Saratoga Springs) pin Logan Cyr (Colonie) 4:22
- 172 Vito Spatafora (Saratoga Springs) fft
- 189 Lorenzo Paleschi (Saratoga Springs) pin Kevin Montoya (Colonie) 2:11
- 215 Jaydon Aquirre-Hamlin (Colonie) dec Patrick Mckinley (Saratoga Springs) 6-5
- 285 Will Hotaling (Colonie) pin Jack Dacey (Saratoga Springs) 0:44