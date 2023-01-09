LATHAM – The Shaker Boys Varsity Basketball team held off a surging Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake squad on Friday, Jan. 6 beating them 53-49.

The contest was close through the first three quarters with the Bison leading by two 12-10 after the first, 26-21 at the half and 38-30 after three, but the Spartans did not quit.

Led by Alex Doin, Ben Kline and Luke Haluska, BH-BL ripped off a series of buckets to tie the score at 42 with 4:36 left in the game.

Shaker did not give in behind the play of Zacharie Matulu, Colby Haver, Collin Johnson and Drew Ronovech.

The Bison players hit their foul shots in the final two minutes and iced the game.

Matulu led all scorers with 26 points for Shaker, while Sean Hurley netted 12, and Andrew Church had 5.

The Spartans were led by Doin and Kline with 14 points, while Haluska had 11.

Shaker elevates to 6-2 (2-0 in league play) and BHBL moves to 6-3 (2-1 league) on the season.

To view the photos of the game click here or on a photo below to click/swipe through the rest.