DELMAR – The Bethlehem Boys Varsity Basketball team moved to 4-4 this season dropping a non-league home game to a 5-2 Tamarac team on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The Eagles defense was strong out of the gate, but the Bengals came back to lead at the half 32-28.

Bethlehem’s Kieran Barnes led the Eagles back to tie the score at 36 in the third quarter and led the team in scoring for the game with 21 points.

Tamarac had a strong fourth quarter and nipped the Eagles 65-59 when the final buzzer sounded.

