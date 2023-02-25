DELMAR – The Bethlehem boys won its first-round Section two playoff game on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at home against Niskayuna 48-46 in overtime.

The fourth seeded Eagles led 21-9 at the half against 13th seeded Nisky after the Silver Warriors scored the first eight points of the game.

It was a game of streaks though, with Niskayuna out scoring the Eagles in the third quarter 15-4. Regulation ended tied at 38.

Great rebounding by Cam LaClair and Caden Bernardo set up the win with Bernardo’s free throw and LeClair’s score as time expired.

Bernardo and LeClair each scored 13 points to lead the Eagles. Barnes had eight points and Yohe added seven.

Sam Booth led Niskayuna with 17 points, Gavin Olsen had 11 and Ethan Gilson netted eight, including a three-pointer that forced overtime.

Bethlehem faces fifth seed Green Tech at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 at Hudson Valley Community College.

