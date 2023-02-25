COLONIE – The Capital District Jets Hockey Team (Shaker, Colonie, Averill Park, Columbia and Tamarac) defeated Saratoga in the first round of the Section Two playoffs on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Albany County Hockey Facility.

The Jets were led by Cole Davidson with two goals and two assists to Colin Wilson who had the other two goals.

Joshua McKinney had three assists and Jack Culliton had one.

Nick Marabile was sharp in the net for CD Jets with 27 saves in the game.

The fourth-seeded Jets take on top-seeded Adirondack on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 5:15 in Glens Falls.

To view the photo gallery click here or on a photo below to swipe/click through the rest.