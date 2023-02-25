Drugs, guns confiscated

on Ravena’s Main Street

RAVENA — A Latham man faces a felony charge, including menacing and criminal possession of marijuana charges after Coeymans police responded to a road rage incident on Friday, Feb. 10.

The Town of Coeymans Police Department received a report of a road rage incident involving two motorists at approximately 11 a.m. According to the police report, the vehicles were both traveling southbound on St Rte 144 approaching the Port of Coeymans. One motorist, operating a light-colored Ford F150, allegedly brandished a handgun at the victim during the incident.

Coeymans Police Sgt Kelly Arnold and Officer Lance Palmateer later observed the suspect vehicle, allegedly driven by Latham resident Michael Roemer, on Main Street in the Village of Ravena before pulling him over.

Once police removed Roemer from the car, they allegedly found two loaded handguns, one on his person and the other in the truck’s cab. He was arrested for second-degree menacing and his weapons were confiscated.

Police said further investigation revealed a large amount of marijuana, totaling over 16 pounds of products, in plain view within the vehicle. Many of the products were allegedly packaged for sale, including edibles, candy duplicates, powdered substances and other THC-laden materials.

Police said the street value of drugs confiscated in the arrest was more than $80,000.

Roemer was released pending further court action.

Crash,DWI

GUILDERLAND – State Police responded to a report of a one-car property damage crash on the exit 24 westbound acceleration ramp. A 25-year old Schenectady woman was operating a 2014 Ford Focus when she struck the guardrail. During the investigation, Troopers determined she was driving while intoxicated. The woman was taken into custody and transported to SP Albany where she refused to provide a breath sample. She was processed for DWI and released to a sober third party with an appearance ticket returnable to the City of Albany Court on March 6.

Bench warrant for 2020 Walmart theft

GLENMONT – A 32-year old Albany man was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 14 after he failed to show up for court on charges stemming from an August 2020 incident at Walmart.

Ronald Rosario, was given an appearance ticket at the time for petit larceny but failed to appear for two years. He was detained by Albany police and transported to Bethlehem on the warrant.

Rosario was arraigned and released. He is scheduled back in court on Tuesday, March 7.

Food court and outstanding warrant

SLINGERLANDS – Bethlehem police responded to a call for a shoplifter in the food court at Price Chopper on New Scotland Road. When officers arrived, they located Eric Bowens, 22, who is homeless, outside the store.

An identification check revealed that he was wanted on a warrant from Colonie and took him into custody.

He was turned over to Colonie police.

Argument, warrant

GLENMONT – On Monday, Feb. 13, Bethlehem police responded to the Taco Bell on Route 9w for a report of a verbal argument between employees and found one to be wanted.

Kahiem Smith, 36, of Albany had an outstanding warrant from the City of Albany and officers took him into custody.

He was transferred to Albany police.

Dead man found in food court

GUILDERLAND — The discovery of a deceased man found in the food court at Crossgates Mall is not suspicious, according to a statement released by the Guilderland Police Department on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The Guilderland Police Department received a call for a man found unresponsive in the cafe court of Crossgates Mall the previous morning. Police and an emergency response team arrived on the scene, before attempting life-saving measures. He was later declared dead.

Police have not released the name of the deceased, only describing him as a Hispanic male in his 50s. Police He was taken by the Albany County Coroner and an autopsy has been scheduled at a later date.

There is no indication of foul play, and the death does not appear to be suspicious at this time.