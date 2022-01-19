BURNT HILLS — Shaker got by Ballston Spa in the semis but fell to Burnt Hills Ballston Lake 45-22 in the Section II, Division I Dual Championships on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

In the finals, Shaker Cailan Drake won the 102-pound class by forfeit, Alex Polsinello won the 118-pound class in a decision over Ben Taylor, Donovan Deguire won the 189-class by decision over Danny Casey, Ahmad Farzad won the 215-pound class in a decision over Trevor Ismail and Ryan Stein won the 285-pound class by forfeit.

For Burnt Hills, Tyler Whitney won the 110-pound class by forfeit, Liam Carlin won the 126-pound class over Michael Santore, Gabriel Goss won the 132-pound class over Sameer Abbaszadeh, Colin Carlin won the 138-pound class over Brian Rezek, Tyler Rossini won the 145-pound class over Antonio Rezek, Joshua Ward won the 152-pound class over Cameron Madina, Thomas Pawlinga won the 160-pound class over Yohan Garcia and Ryan Buthfer won the 172-pound class by forfeit.

Burnt Hills got by Shenendehowa to earn the right to wrestle Shaker in the finals.

Shaker will next square off at Niskayuna today, Wednesday, Jan. 19., will host a tournament on Saturday, Jan. 22 and travel to Colonie on Jan. 27.

