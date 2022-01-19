Everybody loves trolls! Make a cute chalk hair troll with this week’s Take and Make, we’ll provide everything you need! Don’t forget to send us a picture of your creation – [email protected]

Mixed Media Painting

Saturday, Jan. 22, at 1 p.m.

Aspiring artists meet in the community room to combine multiple kinds of paint to create a striking scene of a stoic tree against an iridescent background. This in-person program is intended for teens and adults, and aprons or smocks are recommended. Registration is required, sign up on the Library website under “Events”.

Monday Matinee

“Spencer, ”Monday, Jan. 31, at 2 p.m.

The marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the queen’s estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game, but this year, things will be profoundly different.

Registration is required and limited, so sign up today on the Library website under “Events!”

Where we are

Ravena Coeymans Sekirk Community Library is at 95 Main St. in Ravena. We are open from the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and closed on Sunday.

— Carol Melewski