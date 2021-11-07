GUILDERLAND — The Brothers scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to upset the Dutchmen in the Class AA semifinals.

CBA, the No. 3 seed, ended the season with a 7-2 record and will take on the No. 2 seed Shenendehowa on Friday for the championship. Shen upset the No. 1 seed Shaker in the other semifinal matchup on Friday, Nov. 5.

Against Guilderland, the Brothers struck first on a 35-yard pass from quarterback Donald Jones to Jesse Goebel.

In the fourth quarter, after a blocked punt caused by a bad snap, Guilderland running back Devon McClaine tied it up on a one-yard run. But, CBA running back Brendan Simek gave the brothers the lead with a touchdown in the fourth and Jones followed up with a four-yard run of his own to round out the scoring.

The Brothers stingy defense held Guilderland, which ends the season 5-3, to just 53 yards overall.

