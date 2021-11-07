The Class of 2020: Parents’ Perspectives of the Pomp and Terrible Circumstances — 2020 was an unprecedented year of challenges and perseverance. Parents were hit especially hard as they tried to juggle jobs while providing virtual school for their children. Join Michelle Napierski-Prancl, PhD, Professor of Sociology and Faculty Director of the Women’s Institute at Russell Sage College for a virtual Zoom meeting at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10. Dr. Napierski-Prancl is currently co-editing a book Persevering During the Pandemic: Communication, Creativity and Connection (2022), in which she pens a chapter based on her interviews with parents of Class of 2020 students from all around the country. They describe what it was like to parent their children after schools shut down and important rituals like prom and graduation were cancelled or celebrated virtually.

International Games Day

Kids in grades K-5, with a caregiver, are invited to come in and play at the library, Sunday, Nov. 7, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Celebrate everything games and gamers love with some new family board games. We’ll also have a Breakout Room and Switch videogames on the big screen. Registration is required.

Power your Job Hunt with Google

Discover new job opportunities using Google Search, and learn how to organize and enhance your job search experience using G suite tools. Register online for this one hour lecture with demonstrations, taught online Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m, via Zoom.

Holiday Hours

In observance of Veteran’s Day, the library will close at 5 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11.

Curbside pickup is available during all open library hours.

Masks are required of all visitors over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status.

— Lynn Kohler