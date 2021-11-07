LATHAM — The Shaker football season came to an end on Friday, Nov. 5, after being upset by Shenendehowa in the Class AA semifinals.

The 17-14 loss is the Bison’s first of season and Shaker ends with an 8-1 record. The squad was ranked eighth in the state heading into the post season.

The Plainsmen, seeded No. 4, never trailed after jumping out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter which as extended to 17-7 lead after three.

Patrick House scored two touchdowns for Shen and a field goal rounded out the scoring.

Shaker came within three points after a touchdown in the fourth.

Shen will square off against CBA, the No. 3 seed that got by the No. 2 seed from Guilderland, for the Class AA title on Friday.

