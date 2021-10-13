COLONIE — In a game that was closer than the 3-1 score, the Shaker girls soccer team travelled across town and beat their rivals to grab bragging rights.

Mayah Wheeler had a hat trick for the Lady Bison, scoring in once in the first half and twice in the second.

Mia VanDyke, scored for Colonie with less than 20 seconds left.

Shaker (9-1-2, 10-1-2) will wrap up its regular season against Schenectady on Thursday, Oct. 14. Colonie (5-2-3) will play at Averill Park on Thursday and wrap up the regular season on Saturday, April 16 by hosting Albany.

Seeding for the Sectionals is expecting to begin on Monday.

