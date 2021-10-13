DELMAR — Bethlehem Central residents will vote on the district’s proposed $40.7 million infrastructure project on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The board finalized a list of projects under the plan early last month, including renovations to the Bethlehem Central Middle School auditorium and a proposed artificial playing field for the high school.

Despite the $40.7 million price tag, administrators will secure funding through a combination of state aid and capital reserves. A complete list of projects can be found online at bethlehemschools.org/2021-capital-project-planning/.