CLIFTON PARK — Colonie standout Fabien DeSilva won the Section II Group I 100-meter dash with a time of 11:05 at Shenendehowa High School on Tuesday, June 8.
DeSeliva also ran the second leg of the winning 4X100-meter relay team with Thomas Davis, Ben Ross and Zaire Higgins. The team finished with a score of 42.98.
The Colonie team of Dante Genovese, Higgins, Ross and Davis placed second in the 4X-400-meter relay.
The Shen boys team won the title with a combined score of 137, Saratoga finished second with a total of 83 and Columbia finished placed third at 78.
Shen also won the girls title with a combined score of 160 with Guilderland placing second at 133 and Saratoga finishing third with a score of 106.5 and Bethlehem finishing a distant fourth with a score of 53.
Individual results include:
- Guilderland’s Meaghan Hickey won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.76
- Guilderland’s Kate Scanlan won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:05
- Guilderland’s Makiya Donnelly won the high jump with a height of 5-foot, 2-inches
- Bethlehem’s Camella Douglas won the long jump with a jump of 16-09.25
- Guilderland’s Molly DeCaprio won the triple jump with a jump of 35-08.5
- Bethlehem’s Tal Hamel won the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.20
- Guilderland’s Shawn Grant won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.68
- Shaker’s Zacharie Matulu won the high-jump with a height of 5 feet, 10 inches.
- Bethlehem’s Matt Levasalmi won the pole vault with a height of 15-foot
Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the rest.