CLIFTON PARK — Colonie standout Fabien DeSilva won the Section II Group I 100-meter dash with a time of 11:05 at Shenendehowa High School on Tuesday, June 8.

DeSeliva also ran the second leg of the winning 4X100-meter relay team with Thomas Davis, Ben Ross and Zaire Higgins. The team finished with a score of 42.98.

The Colonie team of Dante Genovese, Higgins, Ross and Davis placed second in the 4X-400-meter relay.

The Shen boys team won the title with a combined score of 137, Saratoga finished second with a total of 83 and Columbia finished placed third at 78.

Shen also won the girls title with a combined score of 160 with Guilderland placing second at 133 and Saratoga finishing third with a score of 106.5 and Bethlehem finishing a distant fourth with a score of 53.

Individual results include:

Guilderland’s Meaghan Hickey won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.76

Guilderland’s Kate Scanlan won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:05

Guilderland’s Makiya Donnelly won the high jump with a height of 5-foot, 2-inches

Bethlehem’s Camella Douglas won the long jump with a jump of 16-09.25

Guilderland’s Molly DeCaprio won the triple jump with a jump of 35-08.5

Bethlehem’s Tal Hamel won the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.20

Guilderland’s Shawn Grant won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.68

Shaker’s Zacharie Matulu won the high-jump with a height of 5 feet, 10 inches.

Bethlehem’s Matt Levasalmi won the pole vault with a height of 15-foot

Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the rest.