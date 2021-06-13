COLONIE — AJ Hicks hit a walk off single to give Christian Brothers Academy a win over Colonie in the Class AA semifinals.

Colonie took the lead in the top of the third but CBA tied it in the bottom of the fourth. The game stayed tied until the sixth when both teams scored run knotting it at two heading into the seventh.

Colonie did not score in its half of the inning but Hicks got the Brothers a “W” with a single to left field.

Quinn Keller went the distance for Colonie giving up three runs on five hits while walking two and striking out four.

Joe Gold went six inning for CBA, giving up two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out 10. Ryan Bilka pitched the seventh and struck out all three Colonie batters he faced.

Bilka went 2 for 3 and scored twice while Luke Szepek went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead CBA. Tyler Sausville, Cameron Aery and Colin Allen had hits for Colonie.

Shaker beat Saratoga 2-1 in the other semifinal matchup and will take on CBA at CBA on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

