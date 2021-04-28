LATHAM — The Shaker girls volleyball team advanced in the Suburban Council tournament by beating Bethlehem 3-0 on Tuesday, April 27.

The Bison will now go on the road to square off against Saratoga on Thursday, April 29.

Shaker, the No. 11 seed, took command early against the No. 14 Bethlehem in the first round of post season play, winning the first set 25-12 and then the second 25-20 and the third 25-13.

Peyton Strand had 11 kills and three digs for Shaker while Brianna Hardwick had 19 assists, three aces and two digs and Layla Shipley had three aces, three kills and five digs.

The top eight teams are playing for the championship with Burnt Hills the No. 1 seed and Shen seeded No. 2.

Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the Shaker v. Bethlehem match.