BETHLEHEM — On Senior Night, Wednesday, April 14, the girls soccer team rolled over Amsterdam 12-0.

Bethlehem is one of two Suburban Council soccer programs, along with Ballston Spa, to opt out of playing last fall because of COVID-19 and are instead playing in what is known as Fall II. The team has mainly competed against teams from the Foothills Council.

Bethlehem will next play at Glens Falls on Saturday, April 17, and then at Scotia Glenville on Wednesday, April 21.

