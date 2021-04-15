BETHLEHEM — The boys soccer team had its way with Amsterdam on senior night, Tuesday, April 13, by a score of 9-1.

Seniors Ryan Browne and Kiran Sood scored three goals each while Michael Maloney had two and Sam Cooper had a goal.

Bethlehem, one of two Suburban Council soccer programs opting out of playing last fall, are competing against mostly opponents in the Foothills Council during what is dubbed Fall II. The Eagles are 7-0.

Bethlehem will travel to Glens Falls on Saturday, April 17, and then play at Scotia Glenville on April 20.

