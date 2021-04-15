DELMAR — You don’t have to worry about getting caught in any April showers next time you visit the library thanks to the awesome Friends-sponsored umbrellas you can pick up on your way out the door. The umbrellas are loaned out on the honor system: Grab one when you need it, and bring it back the next time you’re at the library.

In addition to the umbrellas, the Friends support a number of popular activities and events at the library, including the recent Kindness Matters campaign, museum passes, the Library of Things collection, and in non-pandemic times, outings and concerts.

The Friends of the Library meet on the third Monday evening, every other month. Meetings are open to the public. If you would like to play a greater role in this community organization, introduce yourself at the next meeting or contact the Friends liaison at [email protected]

Digital literacy classes online

The Upper Hudson Library System is hosting dozens of online digital literacy classes through GoToMeeting. These classes are available at no cost to library cardholders in the system. Now you can brush up on some of those skills that look great on a resume. Classes include Facebook Pages for Business; Introduction to Windows 10; Digital Organization Sampler; Email Marketing with Mailchimp; and Polling, Quizzing, Signups and more with Google Forms. Visit bit.ly/2M5lMnU to see what’s available or to sign up.

Trustee candidate petition packets available

Nominating petition forms are available at the library through curbside pickup or digitally by e-mailing [email protected] for candidates interested in serving on the Bethlehem Public Library Board of Trustees. There is one seat on the 2021 ballot, currently held by incumbent Harmeet Narang, who is seeking another 5-year term on the board.

Petitions will need at least 25 signatures of voters residing in the Bethlehem Central School District. Petitions must be filed with the District Clerk, Bethlehem Central High School, 700 Delaware Ave., Delmar by 5 p.m. on April 19. The election will be held Tuesday, May 18.

Put down some roots

Get growing with our 2021 seed library featuring a variety of open-pollinated vegetables, herbs and some flowers. You can now select your seeds online for pickup, limited to 10 seed packets per household. Visit webapps.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/seeds/categories.asp to see what’s available.

Library hours and more

The library is currently open for in-person use, as well as curbside pickup. Hours are subject to change, so please visit our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org for the most up-to-date information.

— Kristen Roberts