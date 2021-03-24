COLONIE — The Garnet Raiders boys volleyball team swept Guilderland on Tuesday, March 23 in three sets: 25-21, 25-18 and 25-14.

For Colonie, Josh Slater had two kills, 12 assists, three digs and six aces while Jesus Sarda had four kills, three digs and an ace and Ben Hollner had four aces.

Boys volleyball was not allowed to compete last fall beacuase it was deemed too risky during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Suburban Council and others in Section II shifted volleyball to what is known as Fall II. The season will run until the end of April but there will not be any regional or state competitions.

Colonie will play at Shaker on Thursday, March 25, and will host Saratoga on Tuesday, April 6.

