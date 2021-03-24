VOORHEESVILLE — The Blackbirds held off Colonial Council rival Cohoes on Tuesday, March 23, and got a 2-1 win at home to remain undefeated (3-0) for the season.

The Colonial Council, along with six other leagues in Section II, opted out of playing sports last fall and are instead playing a condensed Fall II season. There will be about 15-games plus playoffs but there will not be any regional or state competitions.

Junior Emma Farrell and her sister Lily Farrell scored for Voorheesville while Jaclyn Benedetti scored for Cohoes. Tuesday was the first time the Blackbirds played at home on their real grass field.

Voorheesville will host Catholic Central on Friday, March 26 and travel to Cobleskill-Richmondville on Thursday, April 1.

