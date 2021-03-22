SCHENECTADY — The Colonie football team had a tough opening day, falling to the Patriots by a score of 38-0.

The Garnet Raiders were never really in the game, falling behind 12-0 after one and 18-0 at the half. Schenectady added 14 more points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Running back Moses Grant scored the first two touchdowns for Schenectady on runs of 10 and 6 yards. Quarterback Nino Robinson had one running and one passing touchdown and receiver Jeremiah Davis had two rushing touchdowns of 25 and 13 yards.

Colonie will host Shen on Saturday, March 27. But, since football is being played in the spring during what is called the Fall 2 season, the teams are sharing the limited number of turf fields so Colonie’s home games are being played at Shaker. “High risk” sports were canceled last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

