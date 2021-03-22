ALBANY — And, as of Tuesday, those 50 and older can sign up to get vaccinated, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

And, as of Monday, March 22, 32.5 percent of county residents have received their first dose of vaccination and 16.4 percent of the population has been completely vaccinated, said County Executive Dan McCoy. That is above the state’s first dose rate of 25.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to decline. As of Monday, there were 21,745 recorded cases in Albany County, an increase of 409 since Monday, March 15. Over the same timeframe, 402 people who tested positive have recovered for a total of 21,240 since the pandemic began taking hold in the Capital District a year ago this month.

There has not been a death due to COVID in more than a week — the toll stands at 365 since the outbreak began — and there were no new hospitalizations to from Monday to Tuesday, March 23.

“The last time we didn’t have to report a single new hospitalization in a 24-hour period was back on Nov. 26, so this is another sign that we’re heading in the right direction,” McCoy said.

On Monday, McCoy said the county has delivered 425 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to different entities to deliver to homebound seniors. Colonie EMS and Guilderland EMS will deliver 95 doses each and the Eddy Visiting Nurse and Rehab Center will deliver 200. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-shot process rather than a two shot like the Moderna and Pfizer.

Residents who want to check their eligibility for the vaccine and sign up for a shot at a state-run facility should visit the state website at amieligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov or by calling 1-833-697-4829. For a county run site, visit albanycounty.com and for general vaccine or COVID questions call United Way of the Capital Region’s hotline at 2-1-1.

Walmart pharmacy locations in Albany on Washington Avenue Extension and in Glenmont on Route 9W are now offering vaccination appointments. Other locations are in Troy, Schenectady and Amsterdam.