CLIFTON PARK — The two top Class AA football teams squared off on Friday, March 19 — yes, in March — and Shaker rolled over Shen by a score of 20-0.

Bison quarterback Joe Mirabile set the stage early with a 60-plus run from scrimmage on Shaker’s first possession to inside the Shen five-yard line. Connor Strand punched it in for the score, and within three minutes of play Shaker was up 7-0.

Mirabile scored in the second quarter on a 21-yard run and John Graney recovered a fumble in the end zone in the second half to round out the scoring in the Fall II season opener.

It was Shaker’s defense, though that dominated the day led by Graney who added two interceptions to his fumble recovery.

Sports deemed “high risk” were canceled last fall because of COVID-19 and moved to this spring. Shaker will host Guilderland on Friday March 26 for its second of four regular season games during the abbreviated Fall II season.

Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the rest.