COLONIE — In what amounted to an end of the year scrimmage — with some players preparing for the Fall II season and some starters taking a seat on the bench so others could play — Shaker got by Colonie by a final count of 50-29 on Wednesday, March 10.

Joseph Mariano had 13 points to lead the Bison while Christian Haver chipped in 11, Zacharie Matulu had seven points and Jeffrey Milano chipped in six.

Jeremy Rosario had 16 for Colonie to lead all scorers while Evan Dunlap had four and Austin Atkins had three.

