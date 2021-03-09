NISKAYUNA — The CBA basketball season came to an end in the Suburban Council tournament quarterfinals.

The Brothers built a 15-point lead at the half but the Silver Warriors dominated the second half to pull out a 47-45 win.

Ayden Harrison had 11 to lead CBA while Vincent Trinio had nine, Hagen Foley had eight, Robby Hicks had seven and Reagan Buhrmaster had six.

Kenyon Coleman had a game high 14 to lead Niskayuna and Jake Allen had a dozen.

Niskayuna will play at Shen in the semis on Wednesday.

