Spotlight Editor

The Bethlehem Lions Club would like to thank the community for their support of the 34th annual Christmas Tree and Wreath Sale. Many families attended looking for a safe outdoor holiday activity. We thank everyone for wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing,

Once again, we thank 3D Rigging and Construction for hosting the sale on Route 9W and providing manpower to assist with unloading the trees. Thanks are also due to the Town of Bethlehem Highway Department for providing fencing; Our Towne Bethlehem magazine for advertising; and Young Landscapes for the wooden pallets used for tree stands.

Funds from the sale support projects with Bethlehem Senior Services, scholarships for graduating seniors, purchase of eyeglasses and hearing aids for those in need, and support for many other community activities.

Thanks to all of our friends and supporters who make the annual sale a success.

Daniel J. Ryan Co-chair,

Bethlehem Lions Club