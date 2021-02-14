LATHAM — Colonie High finished third in the competitive Suburban Council Bowling Championship tournament behind Saratoga and Columbia.

The Garnet Raiders had a combined 3,894, just 25 pins shy of second place Saratoga’s 3,919 and 293 pins behind powerhouse Columbia’s 4,187.

Shaker finished with a total 3,354 pins and CBA finished with 2,975.

Aiden Deitz led Colonie with a 703 (245, 237 and 221) while his teammate Zack Fruiterman finished with a 698 (236, 235 and 227) and Ryan Teiper had a 687 (268, 223 and 196.) Tim Knowles had a 653 three-game series, Matt Julien finished with a 582 and Ben Holler finished with a 571.

The Bison were led by Logan Blind with a 616 series (224, 200 and 194) while Ryan Harris finished with a 592 (211, 193 and 188) and John Heitz had a 569 (191, 190 and 188.) Logan Cox had a 565 series, Isiah Vasquez rolled a 518 and Logan Cooper and Jessica sweet combined for a 494 to round out Shaker scoring.

The Brothers were led by Antillio Scaccia with a 657 series (247, 218 and 192) while Marc Anson rolled a 580 (204, 199 and 177.) Jack Joyce had a 472, Duncan Clapper had a 469, Taylor Lang finished with a 412, and Chris Daus and Dom Consiglio finished with a 385.

All the teams rolled at their respective home lanes on Friday, Feb. 12 and the scores were compared after the fact to help stop the spread of COVID-19.