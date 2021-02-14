LATHAM — Bethlehem came in third in the Suburban Council gymnastics championships behind Guilderland and Saratoga and ahead of Shaker.

Saratoga continued to dominate the local gymnastics scene with an overall score of 171.575. Guilderland edged out Bethlehem 161.375 to 160.475. Shaker placed fourth overall with a score of 142.75.

Saratoga gymnasts took first place in all four events with Bethlehem’s Ali Gray finishing third in the vault, the bars, the floor and overall.

Saratoga gymnasts took first and second overall with Ava Dallas scoring a combined 36.9 to edge out her teammate Sophia Damiano at 36.325. Gray came in third overall at 34.9. The teams competed at the World Class Gymnastics Academy in Latham at separate times and their scores were compared after the fact.

