GLENMONT — Start a conversation about cross stitching with Terri Pittman and you won’t help but notice the passion she has for the artform.

“I always dreamed of having a shop like this,” said Pittman, owner of For The Stitcher’s Soul in Glenmont.

Pittman learned stitching from her mother. An artform, she said, that dates back to ancient Egypt and has since traveled down the generations. Interest in the craft, she said, seems to ebb and flow through time. As younger generations age, they seem to come back to what they recall their parents or grandparents once did.

Pittman’s own interest in stitching waned while, “life got in the way.” While her passion lies in needlework, her vocation as a nurse practitioner pays the bills. Somewhere between college degrees, a marriage, raising kids and career obligations, she didn’t have time to pick up her needles. Once she came back to it all a few years ago, she said she wanted to find friends to stitch with her, too.

For The Stitcher’s Soul is a specialty needlework shop that carries a variety of products to satisfy a stitcher’s needs. Aside from the few products that can be found at big box craft stores, Pittman carries quality products such as Overdyed and Silk floss.

“They don’t carry what I carry,” Pittman said. Designers she carries include Rosewood Manor, Blue Ribbon Designs, Country Cottage Needleworks, With Thy Needle and Thread just to name a few.

Pittman said the challenges to socially distant one’s self has influenced business in a positive way, she said. Popularity for the artform has returned.

“And, as things move forward… we’ll have stitching groups and classes,” Pittman said, adding that she already hosts classes through Zoom video conferencing. The next class is scheduled for March.

For The Stitcher’s Soul is located at 11 River Road. For more information, call 518-898-9416 or visit forthestitcherssoul.com.