Ring in the new year

The library will be at the Four Corners in Delmar on New Year’s Eve for the Annual First Night Celebration featuring activities, ice sculpture, music, dancing, photo opportunities, snacks and fireworks. This festive family affair takes place Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 5-7:30 p.m.

Save the date

The Friends of Bethlehem Public Library are once again sponsoring a spring trip to Boston on Saturday, April 26. Enjoy the New England Aquarium, go whale watching, explore history or enjoy a day of shopping – without worrying about the driving (or parking). The cost is $55 for Friends of Bethlehem Public Library members and $60 for nonmembers, for transportation only. Visit bit.ly/4iEQJdr for more information and to reserve your spot.

Hang out at the library

It’s easy to get cabin fever when the days are short and cold, and all your favorite outdoor spaces are less than inviting. Come visit us if you’re looking for a change of scenery or a place to just “be.” We’ve got games and puzzles on hand for kids and adults, and plenty of comfy seating, so you can relax and take your time chilling out at the library.

Holidays hours

The library will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day. The library will also be closing at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31).

Storm Warning

Please remember that in the event of inclement weather, the library’s telephone system will provide information on a closing or delayed opening. Call ahead at (518) 439-9314 if you are unsure. Updated information can also be found on our Facebook page and website.

A-maze-ing

Think inside the box and make a marble maze with us Thursday, Dec. 26, at 10 a.m. Bring your engineering skills and creativity to design and build a one-of-a-kind marble maze. This program is intended for ages 8-14 capable of safely using sharp tools and hot glue guns. Sign up online at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com.

French

Conversation Club

New year, new (to you) language! Whether French is your first language or you are an enthusiastic beginner, come practice speaking it at our French Conversation Club. The first session will be Monday, Jan. 6, at 3:30 p.m. Additional sessions are scheduled in the winter

and spring. Sign up online at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com.

Best borrows for hosts

Looking to entertain your holiday visitors? Our Library of Things has got you covered.

Check out our Nintendo Switch and all the games that go with it, or play all your favorite retro Sega games from the ‘80s and ‘90s in one easy package. You can also borrow a Sony’s Playstation 5 and open up a world of possibilities with its collection of next-generation games! We also loan out dozens of traditional board games.

Get the party started with our karaoke machines, or host a screening of a holiday classic using one of our digital projectors. Our library of things has got something for everyone. Explore what’s available at bethpl.org/borrow/library-of-.