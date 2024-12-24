Raining accolades for G’land coach

GUILDERLAND—Jennifer Sykes, head coach of the Guilderland High School field hockey team, has been named the Capital Region High School Coach of the Year after leading the Lady Dutch to their first-ever appearance in the state championship.

Sykes, known for fostering a team-oriented culture, said the honor of being named Coach of the Year by the Albany Times Union on Dec. 11 was humbling. However, she emphasized that the recognition should extend to her entire coaching staff.

“Winning Coach of the Year is a very nice honor,” Sykes said. “However, I wish it was called ‘Coaching Staff of the Year’ because my volunteer assistant coach and UAlbany graduate, Laura Page, was a big part of the team’s success. I was fortunate to have dedicated players with so much grit and determination, which made for a successful season.”

Sykes credits her players for creating a strong team culture. Despite facing adversity, the field hockey team relied on each other and supported one another as teammates first.

“Seeing the team constantly grow and evolve throughout the season was by far the best part,” Sykes said. “We never really had the same lineup, which is rare from game to game. Players stepped into positions when a teammate was hurt, and we moved players around to create offense or solidify our defense. The unique part was watching teammates cheer for and celebrate one another’s success, even if it meant less playing time for themselves. They had a ‘one for all’ attitude, and that made them tough to beat.”

The team concluded the season in November with a narrow 2-1 loss to Mamaroneck in the state championship game. The match went into double overtime, but Sykes said there were no regrets after the defeat. The team, she added, maintained a positive outlook and took pride in their accomplishments.

“I think the team realized we gave a very tough and talented Mamaroneck an excellent game, especially with how we defended,” Sykes said. “A lot of people have asked me how upset I was about losing a state title in double overtime. My answer is always, ‘No regrets. We played our hearts out, got the program to its first-ever state title game, and showed that we deserved to be there.’”

Sykes acknowledged the challenges of managing a high school field hockey program while teaching physical education at Farnsworth Middle School and running the ADK Field Hockey Club. She credited her support network, including colleagues, assistants, and booster club members, for helping her balance her responsibilities.

“As I turn the calendar soon to my 50th birthday, I often find myself wondering how I manage it all,” Sykes said. “I have great people around me. Dana Bozek helps with administration for the ADK FH Club, my volunteer assistant coach Laura is so professional and knowledgeable, and my colleagues at work are amazing. I lean on them to cover some classes when I have to go to an away game. My booster club for Guilderland does so much behind the scenes to keep our season running smoothly, too! I am one lucky coach.”

Sykes’ contributions to the field hockey community have not gone unnoticed. Isabella Del Vecchio, a collegiate field hockey player at the University at Albany and part-time coach at ADK Field Hockey, praised Sykes for her impact on the sport in New York.

“Jen is a strong coach and person who cares greatly about her players,” Del Vecchio said. “She has changed field hockey in the New York area for the better, and I’m happy she’s getting the recognition she deserves.”

Sykes offered advice for aspiring and current coaches, drawing on her extensive experience coaching field hockey and women’s lacrosse at the collegiate level at the University at Albany. She emphasized the importance of attention to detail in practice and maintaining a flexible coaching style.

“It does not happen overnight,” Sykes said. “Don’t skip out on the details in practice. Be right in the mix, correcting technique, decision-making, shape, and structure. Be encouraging and allow athletes to make mistakes without fear of failure. A great coach is just a really good teacher.”