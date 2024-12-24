Guitarist/composer Maria Zemantauski latest single, “Tipsy Tango (Live),” recorded during a recent show at The Egg, captures the energy and virtuosity that have become hallmarks of her work.

Zemantauski’s dynamic blend of Spanish classical, flamenco, and American fingerstyle traditions define her innovative compositions and masterful technique. A seasoned performer with a global reach, she has enthralled audiences from the United States to Spain and Italy.

Listeners can experience the electrifying sound of Tipsy Tango (Live) on this week’s edition of our Spotify playlist, “On The List.”