Albany Wine & Dine and Hattie’s Restaurants introduce new ‘Wine & Dine and Brunch’ event to close out 2025 festival weekend

ALBANY—The Albany Chefs’ Food & Wine Festival has unveiled a new addition to its 2025 weekend lineup: “Wine & Dine and Brunch,” a special Sunday brunch event scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 26 at the newly opened Hattie’s Restaurant in Albany.

This inaugural brunch event, created in partnership with Albany Wine & Dine and Hattie’s Restaurants, will feature a four-course menu inspired by Hattie’s signature Southern cuisine, paired with mimosas and other specialty beverages. Proceeds from the event will support Albany’s nonprofit arts organizations, continuing the festival’s mission of fostering local arts and culture.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this event as an exciting new finale to the festival,” said Marcus Q. Pryor, president of the Albany Wine & Dine Board. “This event not only highlights the exceptional culinary talent in our region but also celebrates the meaningful partnerships that strengthen our community while furthering our mission of supporting local Albany arts organizations.”

Hattie’s, a beloved Southern-themed restaurant with deep roots in New York’s Capital Region, expanded to Albany earlier this year. Known for its commitment to community development, Hattie’s donates its profits to the Business for Good Foundation, which supports local initiatives.

“Any chef would jump at the chance to take part in Wine & Dine for the Arts, so I can’t wait to roll out an exclusive brunch menu on Sunday, Jan. 26,” said Chef Jasper Alexander of Hattie’s. “We’re excited to offer a four-course meal with a special twist on some of our brunch favorites to support the Albany arts community.”

The brunch menu offers a delightful culinary experience, starting with an amuse-bouche of Johnny Cake Bellini topped with crème fraîche, salmon or trout roe, and a touch of chervil. For the first course, guests can enjoy Chicken & Waffles Two Ways, featuring Hattie’s famous fried chicken wing, a coxinha-style drumstick, and a crisp waffle served with spiced New York maple syrup. The second course presents a classic Shrimp and Grits dish, combining a grilled Gulf prawn, an egg roulade, creamy grits, and a flavorful sauce creole. To finish, the third course is a decadent praline cruffin drizzled with rich bourbon caramel.

“Since opening our doors on Madison Avenue in March, Hattie’s Albany has committed itself to being a neighborhood destination, and the arts in our city are a vital part of our community,” said Hattie’s General Manager Steve Bohrer. “Wine & Dine for the Arts is an Albany institution, and we can’t think of a better way to kick off 2025 than supporting the festival with the addition of a Sunday brunch at Hattie’s.”

Tickets for “Wine & Dine and Brunch” are priced at $75 each and are available for purchase at albanywinefest.com. Seating is limited for the two brunch sessions, and attendees are encouraged to secure reservations early.

For more information about the 2025 Albany Chefs’ Food & Wine Festival, including a full schedule of events, visit albanywinefest.com.