Remember to vote

Let your voice be heard! The library building renovation project bond vote will be held Thursday, Dec. 12, at Bethlehem Public Library. To vote, you must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, and a resident of Bethlehem Central School District for at least 30 days prior to the vote. Polls will be open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. This is an opportunity to weigh in on how the library prepares for the next 50 years.

Join the club

Watch and discuss a film selected by the community at our next Bethlehem Film Club screening Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. Enjoy an old favorite or a movie you have never seen. Connect with others, share enthusiasm, and discern the meaning behind the stories on the silver screen.

This program is intended for Bethlehem teens and adults to watch and discuss movies together. Sharing thoughts and excitement about a new film each meeting.

Found in translation

It’s translation that brings us classics from places as far away as Kenya or Ukraine. You are also translating when you rephrase something or put it into better words. So how can we use translation, whether between two different languages or within one language but with different words, for our own fiction writing? Join us Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m. for our “Writer’s Workshop: Translation as a Technique for Fiction” presentation to learn more. After a brief discussion of some principles of translation, participants will begin translating/writing from one text to another to improve their fiction writing.

Presenter Ian Ross Singleton is a writer and a translator of literature from the Russian and Ukrainian languages. He teaches Writing and Critical Inquiry at SUNY Albany and serves as the Nonfiction Editor of the journal of translation Asymptote. For a list of publications, visit his website at singletonian.com.

Register online at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com.

A Little Sunday Music

The library is pleased to welcome back harpist Elizabeth Huntley for the last “A Little Sunday Music” performance of 2024 on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m. Huntley is the principal harpist with the Glens Falls Symphony, and has accompanied a wide range of musicians, including the Irish Tenors, Josh Groban, Barry Manilow and Roger Daltrey. She has appeared locally, from Caffè Lena to Proctors Theatre, Capital Rep and the Cohoes Music Hall.

This event is generously sponsored by the Friends of Bethlehem Public Library.

Holidays, closings and other reminders

The library will be closed Tuesday-Wednesday, Dec. 24-25, for the Christmas holiday, and Wednesday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day. The library will also be closing at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31).

In the event of inclement weather, the library’s telephone system will provide information on a closing or delayed opening. Weather conditions can occasionally cause icing near the entrances and curbside pickup area that could lead to closure even when the town roadways are clear. Call ahead at (518) 439-9314 if you are unsure. Information may also be available on our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org