South Pearl sees green

ALBANY—Higher Tolerance Cannabis Dispensary, a new recreational cannabis retailer, officially opened its doors in Downtown Albany on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Located at 121 South Pearl Street, the dispensary aims to provide a safe and inclusive space for both experienced cannabis users and those exploring cannabis for the first time.

“We are very proud to be part of the growing cannabis industry in New York and Downtown Albany,” said Ezra Cornwell, co-owner of Higher Tolerance. “We’re excited to share this journey with our customers and neighbors and connect with the community through education, quality, and respect.”

Albany Mayor Kathy M. Sheehan was among the many politicians and officials who attended the grand opening event, including Assemblymember Patricia A. Fahy, and Albany Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs.

Mayor Sheehan underlined the importance of businesses like Higher Tolerance in revitalizing neighborhoods and contributing to the local economy.

“The opening of Higher Tolerance marks an important step in embracing new industries while supporting local economic growth,” she said.

Senator-elect Fahy praised the dispensary’s mission of promoting education and inclusivity.

“By opening its doors in Albany, Higher Tolerance is helping pave the way for the responsible integration of cannabis into our community while supporting local jobs and economic development,” she said.

Albany Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs highlighted the potential for the cannabis industry to strengthen the local economy while encouraging responsible consumption.

“The grand opening of Higher Tolerance demonstrates how the cannabis industry can contribute to Albany’s economy while also promoting responsible consumption,” she said.

Higher Tolerance Cannabis Dispensary is open daily, with hours of operation from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Off-street parking is available across the street at the former McDonald’s parking lot.