Two-thirds of nearly 5,000 voters reject proposed expansion and renovation project

Voters waited as long as 45 minutes to cast votes

Library, Town Hall parking lots overflowed onto Borthwick Avenue

DELMAR—The Bethlehem Public Library’s $37 million bond referendum was defeated today, according to unofficial results. The vote tallied 3,213 against and 1,636 in favor, with 529 absentee ballots remaining to be counted.

The proposed bond would have funded building and renovation projects aimed at improving library services. In a statement, the library’s Board of Trustees expressed gratitude to voters for participating in the referendum and for engaging in discussions about the proposal.

“Although the referendum did not pass, the library remains committed to providing excellent service to our community,” the statement read. “We will continue to gather feedback to guide us as we move forward.”

The library stressed its appreciation for community input throughout the process, noting the importance of hearing a variety of perspectives on the proposed plans.

