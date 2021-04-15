VOORHEESVILLE — Books & Beyond – Wednesday, May 19, at 11 a.m.: “Daisy Jones & the Six,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Fiction Book Discussion – Wednesday, May 5, at 7 p.m.: “Daisy Jones & the Six,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Nonfiction Book Discussion – Monday, May 10, at 7 p.m.: “Becoming,” by Michelle Obama

Talk and Taste Cookbook Club – Thursday, May 27, at 6:30 p.m.: “Any Cookbook,” by Vegan Author Nava Atlas

Middle School Book Club (grades 6-8) – Wednesday, May 26, at 4 p.m.: “Roll With It,” by Jamie Sumner

Please register online each month to receive the private meeting link for any of these virtual book discussions. Limited copies of the book are available for $5, compliments of the Friends of the Library. Library copies will also be available for checkout and downloadable ebook and audiobook versions are on Overdrive.

Music and Movement with Lisa Russo

Come join Ms. Lisa’s Musik on Saturday, April 17, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. “All Through the Town” will take us on a musical journey to celebrate spring with a morning of song and dance themed around the wonders of the season. Please register children ages 18 months to 5 years, with a caregiver.

Craft & Chat

Hello crafters! Grab your latest craft project, and join fellow crafters at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, as we gather virtually for casual conversation about what we are working on and anything else that strikes our fancy. Register to receive the Zoom link.

When to claim Social Security

Join Marisa Rothstein, JD, CFP®, AEP® on Friday, April 23 at noon for this virtual presentation about Social Security. Please register online for the Zoom link.

— Lynn Kohler

To register for a virtual program, please access our event calendar at www.voorpl.org, or call 518-765-2791. Curbside appointments are available. Please call Monday through Friday, 11am to 4 pm (518) 765-2791 to schedule your curbside pickup.