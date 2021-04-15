GUILDERLAND — Fishing can be relaxing and rewarding, and the catch of the day yields solid nutrition. However, some fish from the Hudson River may contain harmful chemicals. On Thursday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m., older teens and adults can learn about safe places to fish in the Capital Region, plus tasty food prep ideas. This Zoom event will be conducted by Karen Roberts Mort from Cornell Cooperative Extension. Attendees will receive a booklet about wild-caught fish and proper cleaning and filleting techniques, plus recipe ideas. We’ll also provide tackle baggies and fishing guides for registrants to pick up curbside. Please register on the Events tab of our website.

Board of Trustees News

The Guilderland Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing on the 2021-2022 Proposed Budget on Thursday, April 15, at 5:30 p.m., which may be viewed at: http://bit.ly/GPL2122ProposedBudget in advance of the vote Tues. May 18. This session will be immediately followed by a regular monthly business meeting of the Trustees at 6:00 pm. This continuous session will be streamed live on Facebook. To call in: dial 1.408.418.9388; enter Access Code 132 336 8091#; enter Password 6787#. Public commentary may be submitted to: [email protected]

There are currently four vacancies on the Guilderland Public Library Board of Trustees. Interested individuals who are U.S. citizens residing within the Guilderland School District and at least 18 years old may download application materials at https://bit.ly/GPLBoardCandidates; email [email protected] or call 518-456-2400, ext. 112 for an information packet, which are also available for curbside pick up. All nomination forms are due to the Guilderland Central School District clerk by Monday, April 19 for the Tuesday, May 18 budget and board candidate vote.

Curbside Kits for Kids

Stop by our curbside table starting Mon. April 19 at 10:00 a.m. for a Grab & Go Storytime Kit for your preschooler (ages 2-5). Each “Home Sweet Home”-themed bag contains suggestions for eBooks, music, and rhymes, plus fun activities and crafts. Storytime kits are available on a first come-first served basis.

— Luanne Nicholson