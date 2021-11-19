Our book discussion groups always have room for one more reader, and with a variety of meeting days and times, there’s sure to be a group that fits your schedule.

Our afternoon book group, Daybooks, will be taking a closer look at “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman on Monday, Dec. 6, at 1:30 p.m. Join others virtually to discuss this tale of a group of well-off retirees-turned-detectives trying to solve a murder mystery.

Check ’Em Out Books, an every-other-month evening book discussion group, next meets Monday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. on Zoom to discuss “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, an enchanting bestseller about all the choices that go into a life well lived.

In January, our Antiracist Book Group returns with a new name – Own Voices Book Group. It is dedicated to reading and discussing books by diverse authors in order to gain a better understanding of race and racism. Each month will feature a nonfiction or #OwnVoices fiction book.

Book discussions are open to everyone and are facilitated by Bethlehem librarians, who carefully select books spanning a variety of topics and genres. New members are always welcome, and copies of the books are available at the Information Desk. Audio and downloadable copies may also be available. Our discussions can also be found on Goodreads. To learn more about our book discussion groups, visit www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/book-discussions.

Thanksgiving hours

The library will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, and remain closed Thursday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. The library will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26. Staff and trustees would like to wish our Bethlehem neighbors a very Happy Thanksgiving!

The library will also be closed all day Friday, Dec. 3, for staff training.

See you at storytime

Our storytimes are a great way for your little ones to practice their early literacy skills in a fun and engaging way. Join us and all your storytime friends as we learn and grow together!

In November and December, we’re offering virtual versions of Baby Bounce and Books, Music and Movement, and Family Storytime. Our storytimes are currently taking place Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. over Zoom.

Trunk or Treat thanks

We’d like to express our appreciation to all of the wonderful groups that participated in the 2021 Trunk or Treat at Elm Avenue Park last month hosted by the library and the Town of Bethlehem Parks and Rec Department. It was a fun-filled festive evening thanks to all of these community organizations: Selkirk Fire Department, Bethlehem Softball League, Bethlehem Flag Football, Town of Bethlehem Seniors Department, Town of Bethlehem Police Department, Bethlehem Children’s School, Town of Bethlehem Clerk’s Office, YMCA, Elsmere Fire Department, Slingerlands Fire Department, Delmar-Bethlehem EMS, Friends of Five Rivers, Friends of the Bethlehem Public Library, Therapy Dogs, Brightside Up, BCHS Latin Club, Boy Scout Troop 75 and Girl Scout Troop 1433.

— Kristen Roberts