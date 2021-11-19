Guilderland Public Library is debuting a new book-and-film virtual discussion group in collaboration with Albany Guardian Society called Green Reads, focusing on top-of-mind topics – nature, health, and the environment – and convening online every other month to discuss a fiction or nonfiction work. Our first title is “Overstory” by Richard Powers, winner of the Pulitzer Prize in fiction.

To participate, reserve a copy of “Overstory” now, then register on the Events tab of our website for the virtual meetup Thursday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. For more information on our three adult book discussions, go to https://guilderlandlibrary.org/book-discussion.

Thanksgiving Schedule

Please note that GPL is closing at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and closed for Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 25. We will reopen Friday, Nov. 26, at 9:30 a.m.

Pumpkin Craft for Kids

Just in time for Thanksgiving, children in grades 3-5 can craft a 3D paper pumpkin to adorn the holiday table. Each kit contains all supplies needed and directions. Please register on the Events tab of our website, then pick up your kit by Sunday, Nov. 21.

Give Thanks Kit

It’s that time of year to reflect on what we’re most grateful for, and we’ve got a kit for tweens and teens (grades 6-12) to inspire an attitude of gratitude. Each kit contains a recipe and ways to give back to your community. Please register on the Events tab of our website, then pick up your kit Tuesday, Nov. 23 through Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Blood Drive

Give back during this holiday season by giving blood! GPL is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 1-6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments (optional) may be reserved at: https://www.redcrossblood.org. Bonus: donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card via email.

Computer Coach

Our volunteer Computer Coach Robin can help you maximize your usage of a Macbook, Macbook Air, Apple TV, iPad, or iPhone; or walk you through crafting a résumé using the Learning Express database tool on our website. Sign up for an hour-long virtual 1:1 appointment offered Mondays at 6:30 p.m.

Baby Activity Kit

Playing together helps babies’ brains and bodies grow, and provides bonding opportunities for little ones and their caregivers. Register on the Events tab of our website for an interactive kit geared for infants 6 to 24 months old. Kits will be available for pick up Tuesday, Nov. 30 through Sunday, Dec. 5.

Live Virtual Storytime

Let’s meetup via Zoom for an interactive storytime on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 10:30 a.m., ideal for children ages infant-age 5. We’ll read books, sing songs and enjoy a fun time together! Please register online, where you’ll find a list of common household items that can be used with the songs and rhymes. We also read picture books to viewers every Friday on our YouTube channel.

Monthly Podcast

A new episode of GPL’s podcast, “How Did You Find It?”, drops the third Friday of the month. It’s another way to keep posted on all things GPL, and is available on all major platforms, including Apple, Spotify, Google, Anchor, Breaker and Radio Public.

Dial A Story

All ages can unplug from technology and take a break with our Dial A Story line. Simply call 518-456-2400 and press 5, then choose 1 for an adult story; 2 for a children’s story; and 3 for an international story, updated regularly.

Browsing Hours

Masks are required for ages two and up. GPL policies based on current COVID conditions are outlined in our Pandemic Operations Plan, accessible on our website. Current hours are: Monday – Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m; Friday 9:30 am – 6 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday 1 – 5 p.m.

The library renovation project is nearly done.

— Luanne Nicholson