DELMAR — Now is the time to start rounding up those library books and other borrowed materials that may have gotten tucked away in a forgotten corner of your home as we prepare to restart fines for overdue items. The library has extended the moratorium on fines through June 30, after which we will resume charging late fees.

At the beginning of the pandemic and during the library’s unexpected closure, a decision was made to waive fines until there was a safe and reliable way to return materials. With so many things to worry about in those early days, being charged for an overdue book didn’t need to be among them.

Our automatic due date reminders have been going out since fall, but now that our doors are once again open seven days a week with book returns accepted 24/7, we will be charging for late items returned after June 30.

What does this mean for you?

This extension of the fine moratorium gives you a little time to get back into the habit of returning library items when they are due.

In the coming weeks, please check your account for any overdue materials that you might have forgotten about and bring them in.

Remember to always renew or return your items by the due date to avoid late charges after June 30.

For more information about our loan periods and fines for different materials, visit www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/borrow/loan-periods-and-fines. *Please note: The maximum charge for an overdue item is $5.

Fees for lost or damaged items are not being waived.

Still have questions? Give us a call at 518-439-9314 or email us at [email protected]

Poetry power

Congratulations to our Poetry Month Contest winners: Kat F., Betsy R., Evelyn P., Marisa A. and Madeline S.! Click here to check out their winning poems. www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/national-poetry-month-2021-contest-winners

Prizes for the winners were donated by the Friends of Bethlehem Public Library.

An outdoor oasis

We’d like to thank Ann Vandervort, Priscilla Miller and the entire Delmar Progress Club for the amazing work they do to make our library grounds so colorful and inviting. Their tireless planning and planting in partnership with our maintenance crew is the driving force behind the park-like serenity of our outdoor spaces.

Your library today

We continue to expand library services based on current pandemic guidelines. Our doors are now open seven days a week, and we’ve added multiple computer/printing stations that can be used for 30 minutes per day.

Large gatherings and meeting room requests are still on hold, but we are expanding outdoor seating to make use of on nice days.

— Kristen Roberts