DELMAR — A black bear trekking through Olde Delmar brought police to the neighborhood on Thursday morning.

The department, which responded with Environmental Conservation Police, was able to keep the bear moving through the neighborhood without incident.

As the weather continues to warm up, human-bear interactions become more common. Conflict occurs when bears are looking for food, Bethlehem Police Department Cmdr. James Rexford said.

“We encourage residents to remove bird feeders from their property during the height of the season, which will continue through Nov. 30,” Rexford said in a press release. “As it is unlawful in New York to feed bears, we remind residents to not place any food outside for wildlife, feed their pets indoors and keep all garbage bags and receptacles either in bear-resistant bins or in locked spaces.”

If you see a bear in your neighborhood, call Bethlehem Police Department’s Animal Control Unit at 518-439-9973.