DELMAR — Bethlehem Public Library has a proposed budget of $4.45 million for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The levy portion of the budget comes in at about $4.2 million, a zero percent increase over last year and within the state-mandated spending cap.

By identifying areas of savings, this spending plan allows the library to continue to invest in physical and electronic resources, as well as online access to research and investing tools, and career and educational support — without increasing the levy.

“We worked very hard to come up with a budget that maintains and grows our collection without an increased tax burden. We know that many have found the library and its resources to be a comfort during these tough times, and we believe the 2021-22 budget will allow us to continue the level of service our community deserves,” said library director Geoffrey Kirkpatrick.

A detailed budget chart and letter from the Board of Trustees are available in the May/June issue of the Footnotes newsletter and online.

There is one trustee seat on the 2021 ballot, currently held by incumbent Harmeet Narang, who is seeking re-election unopposed. An informal virtual Meet the Candidates evening will broadcast on the library’s YouTube channel Wednesday, May 5, at 6 p.m.

The Board of Trustees will hold a public budget review at their Monday, May 10, virtual meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. and can be watched on the library’s YouTube channel.

Bethlehem Central School District residents will vote on the budget Tuesday, May 18, from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. at Bethlehem Central High School. The May 18 election coincides with the Jewish holiday Shavuos/Shavuot. An absentee ballot option is available through the school district. For details, visit www.bethlehemschools.org/absentee-ballots-and-military-ballots-for-budget-vote.

Friends host pop-up book sale

Save the date and make space on your bookshelves and stock up on some new-to-you books and DVDs this spring at the Friends of Bethlehem Public Library’s Pop-Up Book Sale on the library plaza. The sale will take place Saturday, May 15, from 1-4 p.m. For sale will be books and other materials that have been removed from the library collection and are in excellent condition. Many are duplicate copies of popular titles, and large print titles will be available.

Pricing is cash-only by suggested donation; the Friends will not be able to make change. Visitors are required to wear a mask that covers their nose and chin, and hand sanitizer will be available. The book sale is weather-permitting, and a rain date of May 22 has been scheduled.

More events

Zentangle: Wednesday, May 12, at 6:30 p.m.

Join certified Zentangle Instructor Lisa Lehman for an intro to the Zentangle Method and practice some basic tangles.

— Kristen Roberts