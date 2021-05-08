VOORHEESVILLE — May is National Bike Month, so get out on your bicycle!

Post a picture of your ride to the Voorheesville Family Bicycling Day’s Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter pages with the hashtag #voorheesvillebikes. Your first submission will win your family a prize bag at the Library, while supplies last. For every 100 posts, the VFBD will donate one bicycle to the Library’s “Library of Things.”

The VFBD is sponsored by the Village of Voorheesville, the Voorheesville Community & School Foundation, and the Voorheesville Public Library.

Financial workshop for women

Join Marisa Rothstein, JD, CFP, AEP, financial advisor on Thursday, May 27, at noon for this unique zoom presentation.

Women face unique financial challenges and goals.

Join us as we explore some of these unique considerations and share strategies for potentially prioritizing your own goals and optimizing your resources to reduce stress and protect yourself and your family.

Bring your questions Please register.

Budget message mailing

The Community Message which includes our 2021-2022 budget should be reaching your mailboxes soon.

If you did not receive one, and would like one mailed to you, please contact the Library.

The 2021-2022 budget was developed without increasing your library taxes and was approved by our Board of Trustees on March 6, 2021. For this reason, a public vote on the budget is not required and will not appear on the 2021 ballot.

The library’s budget is under the tax cap by $54,868

To register for virtual program

To register for a virtual program, please access our event calendar at www.voorpl.org, or call 518-765-2791.

Curbside appointments are available.

Please call Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (518) 765-2791 to schedule your curbside pickup.

