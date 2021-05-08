COLONIE — First introduced in February, Stewart’s was back before the Planning Board to discuss a plan to consolidate five parcels along Central Avenue to build a 4,120-square-foot store with a 2,000-dquare-foot canopy over eight fueling stations.

The new 1.2-acre parcel in the Commercial Office Residential zone would be called 2005 Central Avenue, which is home to the now vacant Casale Rent All, a one-story block building. There is a two-story single family home on one of the lots on Emery Avenue and a two-story home on Waterman Avenue. All the existing buildings would be demolished to make way for the new shop.

It will still need waivers for parking in the front and allowing the building to be constructed outside the 25-foot maximum from a road.

There was some discussion about the 35 percent greenspace requirement, but Stewart’s representative Chris Potter said the company was willing to abolish four spots which would bring it above the threshold. The board, though, was concerned with the shop along a busy section of Central Avenue would need the maximum allowable number of parking spots for employees and customers, which is 44.

With 44 spots the greenspace is 32 percent but having 40 spaces would bring it above the threshold. If it is deemed the extra four are deemed necessary, and the greenspace does dip below 35 percent, Stewart’s will have to pay a zoning incentive to the town.

The issue was left open pending further discussion. At the Fuller Road shop, the Planning Board agreed to 31 parking spots and granted permission to bank six spots with the plan on constructing them if a lack of parking was an issue. Stewart’s did build the six additional spots but it still met the 35 percent greenspace requirement at that site.

As proposed for the new shop on Central Avenue, there is a right in and right out on Central Avenue with a full access driveway on Waterman.

By unanimous decision, the Planning Board granted concept acceptance and the project will have to come back before the board for final site plan approval before construction can start.