GUILDERLAND — April is Poetry Month! Our curbside kit for tweens and teens (grades 6-12) is the perfect way to encourage this creative side, featuring a magnetic poetry set and other tools to inspire budding wordsmiths. Please register on the Events tab of our website, then pick up your curbside kit starting Friday, April 9, at 10 a.m.

Night Owls

Our next monthly Night Owls Online book discussion group is slated for Monday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m. assessing “Rules of Civility” by Amor Towles. Please place a hold on this book for curbside pickup by calling 518-456-2400 or emailing [email protected]

MYO Seed Bombs

Earth Day is April 22—let’s celebrate by cultivating wildflowers! We’ll provide all the makings for a “seed bomb” you can toss onto a fertile ground open to rain, and watch them sprout! View a video on our newest learning tool, Creativebug, to follow the simple steps at home. Please register on the Events tab of our website, then pick up starting Wednesday, April 14, at 10 a.m.

Intro to Tabata

Get the most out of your workout! These 20-minute total body introductory Tabata sessions for teens and adults on Wednesday April 14 and 28, at 5:30 p.m. incorporate high-intensity (HIIT) 20-second intervals to maximize your exercise. Following quick bursts of activity, we’ll conclude with a relaxing meditative stretch. Please register in advance.

Healthy Fishing

Fishing can be relaxing and rewarding, and the catch of the day yields solid nutrition. However, some fish from the Hudson River may contain harmful chemicals. On Thursday April 15, at 6:30 p.m., older teens and adults can learn about safe places to fish in the Capital Region, plus tasty food prep ideas. This Zoom event will be conducted by Karen Roberts Mort from Cornell Cooperative Extension. Attendees will receive a booklet about wild-caught fish and proper cleaning and filleting techniques, plus delicious recipes. We’ll also give away tackle baggies and fishing guides for online registrants to pick up curbside.

Candidates Sought

The Guilderland Public Library Board of Trustees currently has four vacancies. Interested individuals who are U.S. citizens residing within the Guilderland School District and at least 18 years old may download application materials at https://bit.ly/GPLBoardCandidates; email [email protected] or call 518-456-2400 ext. 112 for an information packet. All nomination forms are due to the Guilderland Central School District clerk by Mon. April 19 for the Tues. May 18 vote.

Earbuds and Bookmarks

Calling all podcast enthusiasts—join our monthly discussion group! We’ll listen to a podcast or episode on our own, then meet up virtually to share our thoughts. Next up: Mobituaries, Season 1, Episode 3: The Forgotten Forerunners with Emmy-winning CBS and NPR journalist Mo Rocca, to be discussed Tuesday, April 20, at 5 p.m. The fascinating stories of three remarkable African-American trailblazers who changed history, but whom you’ve probably never heard of, are recounted.

— Luanne Nicholson

Creativebug Crafting Challenge

Throughout April, we challenge you to pick any of the thousands of Creativebug classes available at https://www.creativebug.com/lib/guilderlandlibrary and create something! Fill out the submission form at http://bit.ly/GPLCreativebugCC and email a photo of your finished creation to [email protected] to be entered in our drawing to win a Joann’s gift card. The deadline is Fri. April 30 at noon. Happy crafting!

Phone and Hours

Call us at 518.456.2400. Pick up requested materials Mon.-Wed.-Fri. 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.; Tues.-Thurs. 1:00-7:00 p.m.; Sat. 10:00 a.m-2:00 p.m. and Sun. 2:00-4:00 p.m. through the Normanskill Room side door. Return items anytime (except holidays) to the parking lot sheds. GPL is not currently open to public browsing. Our building project is about halfway done; see https://bit.ly/GPLbuildingproject for construction updates.