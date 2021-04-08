Looking for your next read, listen, or watch? Not sure what to check out next? Adults, submit a “Personalized Picks” request at libr.info/picks and a librarian will select up to five titles for you, in any format of your choosing (regular print, large print, audiobook, DVD, bluray — we’ve got them all.)

Items will be placed on hold for you — simply come pick them up via in person or curbside service once you receive notifications they are ready. For families with young children, we also offer ready-made “Book Bundles” to grab and go. Each Book Bundle has several specially selected picture books that share a theme. From topics like trucks and trains to pirates and pets, you’re sure to discover new titles that delight.

Customized bundles of learn-to-read books at all levels, and novels and non-fiction are also available for kids and families! Just give us a call in Youth Services at 518-810-0315, and we’ll be happy to create a bundle just for you.

— Nathaniel Heyer