DELMAR — April is National Poetry Month and we’re inviting poets of all ages to celebrate by entering our monthlong poetry contest. Think you’ve got the “write” stuff? E-mail your original work from April 1-30 to [email protected] Poems using visual elements may be emailed as pdfs. Be sure to tell us your phone number and grade level (if applicable) when sending your poems. Winners will be posted online in May.

Need some help getting started? Try this: Write a Found Poem using words and phrases you find in other sources to create a poem. Search for interesting words and phrases in things like books, magazines, newspapers, dictionaries, instruction manuals, emails, road signs, etc. and put them together to create a poem. Think of it as a collage with words.

Visit www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/national-poetry-month-contest for more information.

The thrill of the hunt

Looking for something fun to do with your family that gets you out of the house in a safe and socially distant way? We’ve got just the thing! Throughout the month of April, stop by for a self-guided outdoor scavenger hunt on library grounds and see if you can find all of these spring-themed items:

One friendly bee welcoming you to the library

Two butterflies fluttering together

Three fairy homes made from ripe red apples

Four green frogs leaping from a limb

Five polka-dot pinwheels spinning side by side

Pet Show and Tell

You know your pet is the most adorable, loveable animal in the whole world, and now you have a chance to show off that perfect creature at our virtual Pet Show and Tell Wednesday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m.

We will begin the Zoom event by reading a fun picture book about pets. Then, everyone will get a chance to show and tell us about their pet. Let us know their name, what they’re like, and the story of how you got them. If you do not have a pet, you can show us a favorite stuffed animal, or tell us about your dream pet.

After show and tell, you are invited to stick around to make fleece dog toys to donate to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. Sign up in advance in order to pick up supplies for the dog toys from the library. Each person will receive materials to make two toys: one to keep and one to donate.

The dog toy craft is recommended for ages 8 and up. Children may require help from a caregiver. We will also include some pet coloring sheets. Please register each family member who would like to make a dog toy. This can include adult family members. Families with all ages of children are welcome. Visit our online calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com and select the date and event to sign up.

The Civil War: A Military History

History enthusiasts, this one’s for you! Coffee and Conversation is presenting a four-part series featuring noted speaker Giacomo Calabria highlighting the military science of the American Civil War.

Learn about the inner-workings of the Lincoln administration, emancipation, Union and Confederate military strategies, Civil War era weapons and technologies, and some of the major battles and campaigns. Audience participation is encouraged! Please feel free to bring questions for open discussion.

This series takes place Fridays, April 9-30, at 1 p.m. and is co-sponsored by Bethlehem Senior Projects, Inc. and grant-funded by Humanities New York. Visit our online calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com and select the date and event to sign up.

— Kristen Roberts